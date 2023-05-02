Builders + Backers Recognized in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

Builders + Backers has been recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards for its transformational approach to entrepreneurship and reimagining how we bring ideas to life.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Builders + Backers, the pioneer of an entirely new way to find and fund entrepreneurial ideas, announced that it was recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the General Excellence, Impact Investing, and On The Rise: 0-4 Years in Business categories. The awards program honors sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world.

Builders + Backers is a welcoming place where anyone, anywhere, can come to give their novel ideas a go and successfully build promising ventures from their ideas that prove to work. They do this by hosting creative events, running idea accelerator programs rooted in low-fidelity experimentation, generative AI and low-code tools, and investing from a full stack of philanthropic and investment funds. They’ve created a proven, modernized, and more equitable onramp to entrepreneurship, making it truly accessible to everyone, and they’ve helped thousands of new Builders get started on their entrepreneurial journey.

The World Changing Ideas Awards will be published in Fast Company’s Spring 2023 issue, showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year including rapid response, crypto and blockchain, agriculture, and workplace. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

“Ideas are everywhere – from main street businesses and solutions to pressing community challenges and global problems to novel innovations that can become game-changing, hyper-growth companies of tomorrow,” said Builders + Backers’ CEO Donna Harris. “Sadly only a tiny fraction of them will ever get a chance to come to life. We didn’t just want to level the playing field; we’re demolishing the barriers once and for all and providing an entirely new and modern pathway for all ideas (big or small) to reach their full potential (no matter where or who they come from).”

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Builders + Backers: Builders + Backers invests in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building global-scale ventures to power an entirely different future – one where technology creates value for many instead of capturing it for a few. Through proprietary programming, Builders + Backers also inspires and equips people to best seize the opportunities of our digital era – from experimentation and solving problems in their local communities to starting new ventures that could scale. By backing the most creative builders across the country, we can shape the digital future to be one in which more people participate and thrive. www.buildersandbackers.com

