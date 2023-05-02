NCC Disowns Fake LinkedIn Account of the EVC, Prof. Danbatta – TechEconomy

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned LinkedIn users against communicating with a LinkedIn account purportedly credited to Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Commission.

At the time of filling this report, the fake LinkedIn account has 35 connections.

However, a statement signed by Mr. Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs at NCC, reads:

“We wish to categorically state that the said LinkedIn account is fake and has no affiliation with the NCC or Prof Danbatta.

“We, therefore, urge the public to be wary of any communication or connection request from this fake LinkedIn account, as it is being operated by fraudulent individuals, who may be seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to use this opportunity to remind the public that it is important to verify the authenticity of any online account, especially when such accounts claim to belong to public figures or organizations. We advise the public to only connect with verified and official accounts of the NCC and its officials.

“We take this opportunity to warn those behind this fake LinkedIn account that they are engaging in criminal activities, and we will not hesitate to take legal action against them if they are caught. We remain committed to protecting the public from online fraud and ensuring a safe and secure online environment”.







Advertisements







