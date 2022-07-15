Canada and FCM invest in the electrification of public transit in St. Catharines during #EVWeek

ST. CATHARINES, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Natural Resources Canada

Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and support efficient local infrastructure, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy places for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, today announced a $98,500 investment to the St. Catharines Transit Commission (SCTC) through FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support the electrification of its transit fleet.

The SCTC, which provides bus services to the city of St. Catharines and the neighbouring city of Thorold, will conduct a technical and financial assessment to create an efficient and impactful plan for converting the conventional diesel-dependent fleet to battery-powered electric buses. Electrifying SCTC’s fixed-route conventional fleet will improve air quality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 95 percent and lower operating and energy costs with projected annual savings of up to $900,000 ion diesel fuel and up to $50,000 on maintenance for each bus. Going electric will also reduce noise pollution compared to combustion-engine buses.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

“Today’s investments will provide St. Catharines and Thorold with the support needed to undertake a crucial step toward an electrified public transit network. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting these innovative and important assessments to ensure that the increased deployment of zero-emission vehicles and buses is completed in the most impactful manner – to lower emissions and build cleaner, more affordable neighbourhoods.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“Our government is supporting the St. Catharines Transit Commission to electrify our transit fleet, benefitting our local air quality and contributing to the fight against climate change. Today’s announcement is a great step in that direction.”

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

“It’s critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Local governments own sixty percent of the country’s infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure; it is exactly what St. Catharines is doing with their study on electrification of public transit. Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada’s climate goals.”

Taneen Rudyk, FCM President

“Reducing our carbon footprint and environmental sustainability are key strategic priorities for the City of St. Catharines. Creating a plan to transition St. Catharines Transit’s bus fleet to zero-emissions technology is an essential step to achieve meaningful greenhouse gas reduction and invest in a low-carbon fleet in an efficient and fiscally responsible way.”

Walter Sendzik, Mayor of the City of St. Catharines

Associated links

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada