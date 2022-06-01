Canada Announces Continued Support for Indigenous-led Clean Energy Projects

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ – Across the country, Indigenous communities are identifying clean, renewable and reliable energy as key to fighting climate change while building a more secure and resilient future. The Government of Canada is investing in Indigenous-led community clean energy projects to displace fossil fuels and advance reconciliation and self-determination.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a total investment of $21.6 million for 14 Indigenous energy champions and their communities to begin implementing clean energy projects, through the Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative (IODI).

A distinguished, all-Indigenous panel of jurors approved the participating communities to each receive up to $1.6 million in funding:

The Impact Canada Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative is aimed at generating new opportunities through training and capacity building, community energy planning and the implementation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects.

Delivered in collaboration with the Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise and the Pembina Institute , the IODI supports the development of clean energy projects and bolsters Indigenous leadership in climate solutions. Additional project funding of up to $9 million is available through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program.

This initiative builds on over $700 million already committed to support rural and remote communities’ transition from diesel to clean energy options.

Since 2017, Natural Resources Canada has invested $75 million in six clean technology challenges under the Impact Canada Initiative : Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative , Power Forward , The Sky’s the Limit , Charging the Future , Women in Cleantech and Crush It! .

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

Quotes

“Today’s announcement of funding for 14 Indigenous energy champions will unlock clean energy potential in many communities. We are committed to working with Indigenous organizations to advance innovative, local projects that will have a significant impact on their communities’ energy use and contribute towards building a net zero economy by 2050.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Indigenous knowledge is critical to fighting climate change and creating cleaner communities across the country, and these 14 recipients are using their solutions to do just that. I look forward to our continued work together as we build a greener, more resilient Canada for everyone.”

The Honourable Bill Blair

President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

“Local leadership is the key to building a clean and resilient future. These energy champions—all from remote communities in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador—are all leaders in their communities, and I commend them for their work.”

Yvonne Jones

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs

