Canada invests in Tofield Arena to improve energy efficiency

TOFIELD, AB, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Her Worship Debora Dueck, Mayor of Tofield, and Reeve Kevin Smook of Beaver County announced a federal investment of $904,298 to support energy efficient retrofits for the Tofield Arena.

The Tofield Arena has been a longstanding facility that provides residents with a space to gather year-round for community events such as winter sports, dance recitals, and graduations. Funding will support the retrofit of the arena for safety and energy efficiency improvements. This includes replacing the refrigerated rink slab and cooling system which will enable the space to continue to host winter activities like hockey and skating. The arena will also benefit from upgrades to its roof insulation.

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 13.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 81.4 tonnes annually. This work will enable the arena to continue to serve as a space for community members to enjoy a diverse range of recreational services, while reducing its environmental footprint.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

“Our investment today to improve Tofield’s arena supports our goal of promoting resilient and healthy communities into the future. Through these upgrades to the arena, the community will have an improved building for both recreational activities and community events to connect with each other. We will continue to collaborate with partners to invest in local projects that will improve the quality of life for families and residents in communities throughout Alberta.”

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Rural Communities often have a facility serve as its driving force for activity, social amenities, and the life blood of its residents. The Tofield Arena identifies as each of these and has done so for the past 50 years. The facilities user groups, patrons, and visitors can once again look forward to this staple of Tofield. Mayor and Council are exceptionally grateful to the Government of Canada, the community and their contributions to the Tofield Arena project.”

Her Worship Debora Dueck, Mayor Town of Tofield

“Successful collaboration is key to the enhancement and sustainability of our region. A project of this nature showcases the strong, harmonious working relationship between the County and our neighbours. The Tofield Arena has been a focal piece for Tofield and our region for 50 years. Without the continued operation of this facility, it would be an insurmountable loss to all our residents. A community is built upon relationships, and what greater testament to relationship than through sport and social gathering. It is with heartfelt thanks that on behalf of the County, I extend a thank you to the Agricultural Society, the Town, our private donations, and most importantly, the Government of Canada for funding.”

Kevin Smook, Reeve, Beaver County

“The Tofield Arena has acted as a hub for the community for 50 years. The inability for this facility to continue, would have been detrimental. A central, focal gathering point is essential to the identity of Tofield for today and the future. Without the gracious contribution of the Government of Canada, as well as community donations, the outcome could have been dire. Collectively, we could not be more pleased with the outcome. ”

Dave Berrecloth, President Tofield Agricultural Society

The Government of Canada is contributing $904,298 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Town of Tofield contributed $34,269 and Beaver County contributed $34,269 .

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Town of Tofield contributed and Beaver County contributed . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

