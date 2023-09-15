Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market to grow by USD 17.27 billion between 2021 – 2026 | Growth Driven by increasing volume and complexity of data – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the master data management (MDM) solutions market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 17.27 billion. The increasing volume and complexity of data is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing volume of data and the rapid growth in data complexity in organizations have increased the demand for various intelligence-based data analysis techniques. Technologies such as ML and AI can help companies retrieve a huge amount of complex data in a useful manner and use them to enhance their services and business processes. In addition, the need to process unstructured data into valuable information is driving businesses to increasingly adopt MDM solutions, which is driving the growth of the market in focus. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge – Data privacy and security concerns remain a challenge in driving the growth of the market. The rising adoption of connected technologies has increased the risk of cybersecurity issues and data breaches. Earlier, cybersecurity was concentrated on a limited number of connected devices. However, with the IoT revolution, there will be a large-scale combination of both physical and virtual worlds in the future. Potential economic loss from cyber-attacks in industries is significant compared with privacy breaches of personal data. Therefore, cyber-attacks can hamper the sensor and device data in an industrial setup, as these devices are connected over the Internet and can be easily hacked. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The master data management (MDM) solutions market has been segmented by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The BFSI sector is the major end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the need for MDM solutions to increase revenue, meet regulatory compliance, achieve customer-centricity, and reduce operating costs. In addition, the complete digitalization of all core banking and insurance processes and the increasing volume of data generated by the BFSI industry are increasing the adoption of MDM solutions.

North America will be leading the market growth during the forecast period. The region contributed to 30% of the global market growth. The enterprises in the region have been increasing their IT budget for cloud-based solutions for the past few years. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the master data management (MDM) solutions market:

Ataccama Corp., Contentserv Group AG, Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Magnitude Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., Profisee Group Inc., Reltio Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Semarchy, Stibo Systems, Syndigo LLC, Talend SA, Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Winshuttle LLC

Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ataccama Corp., Contentserv Group AG, Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Magnitude Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., Profisee Group Inc., Reltio Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Semarchy, Stibo Systems, Syndigo LLC, Talend SA, Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and Winshuttle LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

