CGTN America & CGTN UN: Mother's Day: Inheritance of love between Xi Jinping and his mother

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On the second Sunday of May every year, people from all over the world celebrate their mothers, expressing love and gratitude for giving them life, love and care.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s mother, Qi Xin always cultivates and educates children with great love and compassion.

Xi, who has been deeply influenced by Qi’s words and deeds, always keeps in mind his mother’s advice, and never forgets why he started.

Parents are children’s first teachers

Over the years, Xi has emphasized on many occasions the importance of family, family education and virtues.

During a meeting with representatives to the first National Conference of Model Families in 2016, Xi said parents should instruct their children through words and deeds, giving them both knowledge and virtues and practicing what they teach. “They should help their children button the first button in their lifetime and take the first step on the ladder of life.”

‘You doing your job well is the greatest piety’

As a filial son, Xi has always tried to spend time with his mother when possible. Despite a tight work schedule, he would always find time to go for a walk with her.

When Xi could not be with his parents because of work during the Spring Festival in 2001, Qi called her son, saying that as long as he did his best on the job, he would be showing the greatest filial piety to her and his father.

Her words of support have greatly inspired Xi to serve the public with the goal of achieving a good life for Chinese families.

Click here to watch https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-05-14/Mother-s-Day-Inheritance-of-love-between-Xi-Jinping-and-his-mother-1jNAAbp0s9O/index.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

