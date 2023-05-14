9Pay is honored to be in TOP 5 Favorite Payment Channels at Vietnam Game Awards 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a prestige payment solution provider in Vietnam, 9Pay was honored in the TOP 5 award of the most Favorite Payment Channels at the Vietnam Game Awards 2023 (Vietnam Gameverse 2023).

The award was organized and announced in April 2023 by the Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information Department (under the Ministry of Information and Communications), VnExpress newspaper and the Vietnam Game Alliance. This event is to honor organizations, individuals, and products that have made outstanding contributions to the game industry in Vietnam, including the category of the most favorite payment channels.

Innovating and improving service quality is an important factor in the product development process. While 9Pay’s payment solutions have a wide range of features and benefits, it’s an “all-in-one” solution that won them awards.

A one-stop payment solution that takes care of all your business needs

9Pay is known as providing an “all-in-one” payment solution for businesses operating in Vietnam. With three core services including payment gateway, e-wallet and collection & disbursement service. 9Pay’s payment solution enables businesses and their customers to quickly receive and transfer money, as well as easily manage their finances through various online payment methods available in Vietnam, including:

Debit/credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, JCB, AmEx)

ATM cards (40+ local banks)

E-wallet (9Pay)

Buy now pay later (BNPL)

Banking app (QR Code)

Thereby, international businesses can experience and use all domestic payment methods through one single API connection with 9Pay. Currently, 9Pay supports both collection and disbursement services so businesses can use collected funds to pay out to beneficiaries in Vietnam immediately, it can help international businesses use their account on 9Pay’s system as a bank account. It is an ideal solution for many businesses, including e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores.

For the disbursement service, 9Pay will be authorized to pay out to accounts of individuals and businesses with purposes such as: salaries, bonuses, tuition fees. The transfer process is safe and secure, ensuring the authenticity of payment transactions.

Businesses can integrate the payment gateway with management software, accounting software, or websites to help create an ecosystem suitable for their business model. Your merchants only need to work and reconcile with an intermediary payment party without connecting to banks or other payment gateways. All non-cash transactions are easily managed and covered in one account with an automatically and quickly payment process. all payment methods in one platform that helps businesses save time, costs, and operating efforts.

9Pay’s efforts in accompanying businesses

According to the company representatives, 9Pay is aiming to become the fastest-growing payment intermediary in Vietnam in the period of 2020-2025. Up to now, 9Pay processes billions of USD worth of transactions per year.

Mr. Tom Nguyen, CEO of 9Pay, said: “We continuously improve the quality of our services to meet the payment needs of businesses and their customers. The 9Pay platform is designed to support global businesses with high safety and security, providing diverse payment features to optimize payment processes, reduce costs, and increase business efficiency. 9Pay aims to be a reliable partner in creating real value for customers, opening up opportunities for global businesses to expand the market to Vietnam, and contributing to the development of the global economy.”

Going forward, providing a comprehensive and efficient payment experience will become even more important for businesses worldwide, especially e-commerce. To achieve success in the Vietnam market, businesses will need to understand customer needs and implement convenient and secure payment systems to create the best shopping experience for users.

About 9Pay

9Pay is a payment platform licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam. 9Pay’s payment solutions will help businesses globally access the Vietnam market faster than ever. 9Pay serves millions of businesses worldwide in industries such as Fintech, Tourism, Education, Logistics, Technology and E-commerce. The solutions allow merchants to accept online payments through the most popular methods in Vietnam, such as QR-Pay, Installments, and Buy now pay later.

To learn more about the company’s services, visit https://9pay.vn/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/9pay-is-honored-to-be-in-top-5-favorite-payment-channels-at-vietnam-game-awards-2023-301823021.html

SOURCE 9Pay

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

