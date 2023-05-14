Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO – TechEconomy

Linda Yaccarino will replace Elon Musk as Twitter‘s top boss. She is a longtime NBCUniversal advertising executive
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter,” Musk tweeted Friday.
Yaccarino, who served as the global chairman for advertising and partnerships at NBC, announced her resignation from NBCUniversal on Friday morning, a day after Musk said that he hired a new, female CEO for the social media platform. He did not name a successor at the time.
The billionaire said in a Thursday tweet that the new CEO would start in about six weeks, and that he will become executive chair and chief technology officer, “overseeing product, software and sysops.”
Yaccarino is a graduate of Penn State per her LinkedIn profile
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.