Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO – TechEconomy

Linda Yaccarino will replace Elon Musk as Twitter‘s top boss. She is a longtime NBCUniversal advertising executive

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter,” Musk tweeted Friday.

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms Linda Yaccarino (@LindaYacc) has Twitter new CEO. What's your take on this? https://t.co/ixwwAbRkhy pic.twitter.com/Mhl5MnRMmQ — TechEconomy (@TecheconomyNG) May 12, 2023

Yaccarino, who served as the global chairman for advertising and partnerships at NBC, announced her resignation from NBCUniversal on Friday morning, a day after Musk said that he hired a new, female CEO for the social media platform. He did not name a successor at the time.

The billionaire said in a Thursday tweet that the new CEO would start in about six weeks, and that he will become executive chair and chief technology officer, “overseeing product, software and sysops.”

Yaccarino is a graduate of Penn State per her LinkedIn profile

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.







Advertisements







