CGTN AMERICA Releases A Show On "India Becomes World's Most Populous Nation"

The United Nations projects India’s population will soon surpass that of China making it the world’s most populous nation. Analysts say the shift will bring the country a whole set of opportunities as well as challenges. How will this seismic shift impact India and the world?

CGTN America’s flagship daily current affairs program, The Heat with Anand Naidoo delved into those issues, discussing with three analysts the pros and cons of India’s demographic dividend.

Times of India journalist Chidanand Rajghatta said a bigger population will bring huge economic benefits if the country can invest in quality education and healthcare. But India needs to move away from agriculture and rethink how to employ young people at a time of technological upheaval.

Cornell University professor Alaka Basu spoke about India’s problems with population density. While some states are experiencing acute labor shortage, other areas have large numbers of unemployed youth. It’s imperative for India, she explained, to match demand and supply within the country to facilitate growth and reduce disparity.

Data Scientist and demographer Stephen J. Shaw agreed that India will see increased consumption and wealth over the next two decades. But he also suggested global headlines are missing a key piece of data – India’s population growth has actually slowed and will likely start declining in 30 years.

INDIA: THE WORLD’S MOST POPULOUS NATION aired Thursday, April 28th on THE HEAT at 7 pm ET.

Watch the show: https://youtu.be/g7ayrc6iv3Y

