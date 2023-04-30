CYBERSEC 2023, the fastest growing and the largest cybersecurity exhibit in Asia, welcomes world-renowned cybersecurity experts and premium brands to Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CYBERSEC 2023, organized by iThome, will kick off on May 9, running through May 11, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. For nine years running, CYBERSEC is the fastest growing and one of the largest and most professional cybersecurity exhibits in Asia. This year, the overall scale of the event is 30 percent larger than last year, with nearly 900 booths and more than 300 exhibiting brands. The three-day event will also showcase 15 concurrent conference sessions, and more than 200 domestic and foreign cybersecurity experts have been invited to share their experience and expertise. The exhibit, which is the largest CYBERSEC ever, is expected to attract more than 18,000 cybersecurity professionals from both Taiwan and overseas.

“CYBERSEC in Taiwan is not only an annual must-see event for cybersecurity professionals, but it has also gained increased international recognition over the years,” said Ann Gu, iThome managing director and CYBERSEC founder. Over the years, the conference organizer has invited world-renowned cybersecurity experts, including security guru Bruce Schneier, to Taiwan to share their experiences. This year, CYBERSEC 2023 invites world-renowned cybersecurity leaders and experts, including Janet Napolitano, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and founder of the Berkeley Center for Security in Politics; Shane Huntley, Senior Director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG); Sounil Yu, creator and author of Cyber Defense Matrix (CDM); David Chow, Chief Technology Strategy Officer at Trend Micro; and Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global VP Threat Intelligence at Fortinet.

The theme of CYBERSEC 2023 is “Bring Security To.” “With the acceleration of global digitization, threats to cybersecurity have also emerged in applications where chips, codes, and networks are deployed. We need to integrate cybersecurity into all industries and everything as soon as possible, so that cybersecurity can become the DNA of corporate organizations and people’s lives to ensure a safe and secure future,” said Merton Wu, iThome editor-in-chief and CYBERSEC chairman.

Highlights of CYBERSEC 2023 include:

Cyber Taiwan Pavilion

More than 50 leading domestic cybersecurity brands will showcase Taiwan’s rich cybersecurity R&D capabilities and forward-looking solutions.

Asia Cyber Channel Summit

Cybersecurity channel distributors from Southeast Asia are invited to carry out in-depth face-to-face exchanges with their Taiwanese counterparts to identify the best business matches.

Cyber Talent

Exchanges on career development, skills training, and talent supply and demand will be carried out through theme-specific seminars, on-site recruitment, and functional assessment activities.

CyberLAB

Cybersecurity experts will lead on-site drills to demonstrate cybersecurity attack and defense, threat hunting, forensic analysis, and blue team defense.

Over 30 cybersecurity forums

The diverse and wide-ranging topics include Blue Team, Red Team, DevSecOps & SecOps, Web3, Cyber Leadership, CISO, CMMC, AI security, Supply Chain security, FINSEC, Anti-Ransomware, Zero Trust, Cybersecurity Governance, Threat Research, security in Electric and Self-driving Vehicles, and other emerging cybersecurity issues.

Visit CYBERSEC 2023 website at https://cyber.ithome.com.tw/2023/en

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cybersec-2023-the-fastest-growing-and-the-largest-cybersecurity-exhibit-in-asia-welcomes-world-renowned-cybersecurity-experts-and-premium-brands-to-taiwan-301807755.html

SOURCE iThome