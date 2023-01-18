Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Latest News

ChatGPT detector could help spot cheaters using AI to write essays

ByJimmys Post

Jan 18, 2023

A tool called GPTZero can identify whether text was produced by a chatbot, which could help teachers tell if students are getting AI to help with their homework

Technology


17 January 2023

By Alex Wilkins

People can use OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate almost any text they want

rafapress/Shutterstock

A web tool called GPTZero can identify whether an essay was generated by the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT with high accuracy. This could help identify cheating in schools and misinformation, but only if OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot, continues to give access to the underlying AI models.

OpenAI is reportedly working on inserting a watermark to text that its models generate. But in the time since ChatGPT became publicly available in December 2022, millions of people …

Source link

Related Post

Latest News

PPC Predicts Top ICT Trends for 2023

Jan 20, 2023
Latest News

Smart office chair recognises what position you are sitting in

Jan 20, 2023
Latest News

Majestic photographs of the world’s major telescopes

Jan 20, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

Saprea Helps Women Heal from Child Sexual Abuse

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Latest News

PPC Predicts Top ICT Trends for 2023

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Latest News

Smart office chair recognises what position you are sitting in

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Don't Jump Start Your Car, Safe Start It

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post