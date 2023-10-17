Chicago-Based Fintech Company, Statis Fund, Partners with Y Combinator Graduate Quantbase to Launch AI-Assisted Trading Algorithm

Statis Fund Launches AI-Assisted Trading Algorithm, Volatis Strategy, with Y Combinator Graduate Quantbase

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Statis Fund has announced the launch of Volatis Strategy, managed in partnership by Quantbase, an SEC-registered investment advisor and Y Combinator graduate. Volatis Strategy is Statis Fund’s most profitable algorithm based on over 10 years of backtesting data and AI assisted statistical analysis.

The Volatis Strategy is engineered with the intent to capture gains from leveraged ETF funds, protect and improve returns during market downturns, and capture returns amid extreme market volatility while significantly improving drawdowns against leveraged ETFs in certain market conditions. The strategy is grounded in over a decade of AI-assisted data analysis along with YTD out-of-sample performance. Statis Fund’s and Quantbase’s independently validated backtest results exhibited a compelling 10-year Annualized Rate of Return (ARR) of over 73% after fees.

Early adopter accredited investors receive waived management fees for life with a 20% performance fee until the first million-dollar AUM cut-off. This early adopter incentive underscores the Statis Fund’s belief in the potential performance strength the Volatis Strategy presents. Interested parties can now review the strategy on the Quantbase validated strategy page.

Xinyu (Shawn) He, CEO and founder of Statis Fund, remarked, “We have worked closely with Quantbase to launch the Volatis Strategy, with over 10 years of data. The rigorous assessment of our strategy by third parties like Quantbase reflects our dedication to providing investment solutions with strong mathematical fundamentals and investment hypotheses. With our structure we are bringing to market a new model of investment.”

The collaboration between Statis Fund and Quantbase aims to set a new standard and rigor in algorithm-based investment strategies leveraging new technologies like AI.

For more information visit Statis Fund and the Quantbase strategy page.

Media Contact:

Xinyu (Shawn) He

Founder, CEO

shawn@statisfund.com

872-267-1949

Disclosures: Past performance and backtests does not guarantee future performance. Nothing here should be considered an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities. Quantbase Investments, Inc., which, along with its affiliates (including Quantbase, LLC, its affiliated registered investment advisor), is partnered with Statis Fund (the promoter). Statis Fund provides tools and services to the financial industry, and therefore is motivated to act as the promoter to promote certain investments created using Statis Fund’s tools or services. Quantbase pays Statis Fund a percentage of fees generated from the performance returns and management fees of the managed assets through their partnership.

