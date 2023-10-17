The governments of Canada and British Columbia invest in the Penticton Community Recreation Centre upgrades

PENTICTON, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and His Worship Julius Bloomfield, Mayor of the City of Penticton, announced a joint investment of more than $1.9 million to support upgrades to the local recreation centre.

The funding announced for the existing Penticton Community Recreation Centre will upgrade HVAC equipment and heat recovery, and will improve the swimming pool’s heat retention. The project will reduce natural gas and water use, lower the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60%, and improve occupant comfort.

Project upgrades will also improve heat pumps, install low-flow water fixtures, replace water heaters with high-efficiency condensing units, repurpose recovered heat, and other related works to create healthy, green and self-sustaining communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“Recreation centres are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. Upgrades to the Penticton Community Recreation Centre will offer a safe gathering space for local residents, reduce green house gas emissions and contribute to a more energy efficient and sustainable community for decades to come.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Through cost-shared infrastructure programs like the Green Infrastructure Stream we can help local governments transition away from aging, energy intensive infrastructure and move toward cleaner, healthier buildings that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower costs for municipalities. We all want to cooperate and live healthy lives in a healthy environment. Together we can put climate resilience at the heart of community well-being.”

Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

“This is an example of how all levels of government can work together to ensure we’re all doing our part to create a greener and brighter future. Under our Climate Action Plan, the City of Penticton’s is committed to reducing our emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 and this is an important step forward to achieving that goal.”

His Worship Mayor of the City of Penticton Julius Bloomfield

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $383,558 in this project, and the Government of British Columbia is investing $1,022,756 . The City of Penticton is contributing $511,474 .

Including today’s announcement, 127 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $649 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $339 million .

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

