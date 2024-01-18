CHiQ Electric (Malaysia) and TPA Host 2024 Spring Dealer Conference

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On January 15, 2024, CHiQ Electric (Malaysia) SDN BHD, in collaboration with its exclusive distributor for the region, TP AUDIO SDN BHD (TPA), convened the 2024 Spring Dealer Conference. The event brought together 260 partners from its widespread dealer network, collectively preparing to navigate the challenges and opportunities of 2024.

CHiQ’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, Pu Zonghui, took the stage to reflect on the CHiQ brand’s evolution in Malaysia, acknowledging the dealers’ integral role in the journey. His gratitude towards their steadfast support and trust was palpable. Addressing the competitive landscape of 2024, Pu unveiled CHiQ’s strategic plan aimed at reinforcing its position in the market. The approach encompasses enhancements in product offerings, optimization of distribution channels, intensified brand marketing, and an emphasis on after-sales service excellence. The objective is to build a synergistic and profitable business ecosystem with their dealer affiliates, aiming for substantial advancement in the sector.

Speaking on behalf of the dealer network, Louis Wong, Head of TPA, shared his journey with the CHiQ brand. He highlighted CHiQ’s strong appeal to Malaysian consumers, a result of its smart appliance technology and customer-centric services. The brand’s extensive product range, featuring air conditioners, double-door freezers, washing machines and smart TVs, enable consumers to easily complete their home appliance ensemble. Wong expressed confidence in the brand’s increasing competitiveness in the Malaysian market, driven by its commitment to technological innovation and comprehensive after-sales services.

Since entering the Malaysian market in 2022, CHiQ has expanded its reach through multiple online platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok. In 2023, the company accelerated its expansion into the physical retail sector, with TPA securing the role as CHiQ’s general distributor in Malaysia. By December 2023, CHiQ’s retail presence had extended to over 150 stores, collaborating with more than 100 dealers, culminating in a sales revenue surge exceeding 400% relative to 2022.

Looking ahead to 2024, CHiQ is set to enhance its product line’s competitive edge and diversify its product portfolio. The brand anticipates launching a variety of new products spanning across its diverse product range during the year, including air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and TVs. CHiQ Electric (Malaysia) is committed to overcoming challenges and working with TPA to make CHiQ a leading home appliance brand in Malaysia.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chiq-electric-malaysia-and-tpa-host-2024-spring-dealer-conference-302038144.html

SOURCE CHiQ

