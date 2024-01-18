Rescale and Caresyntax Expand their Collaboration to Provide a Scalable Platform for AI-Powered Simulation and Intelligence in Surgery. World Economic Forum Collaboration Enhances Access to Surgical Care and Contributes to Health Equity

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rescale , the leader in cloud high performance computing (HPC) to accelerate innovation and research, and Caresyntax , the leading vendor-neutral surgical data and intelligence platform converging AI-powered software, devices, and clinical services, announced a broader collaboration through the World Economic Forum Open Forum for AI in Health and Healthcare Communities. This collaboration marks another step forward to bring advanced AI-powered simulation and intelligence to surgery, with a shared vision to promote equitable access to healthcare technology, outcomes, and surgical options globally.

By leveraging Rescale’s cutting-edge AI-powered research and development platform, Caresyntax and its partners gain access to state-of-the-art simulations designed to optimize surgical procedures. Caresyntax technology empowers surgeons with cloud-based insights throughout their surgical workflow, allowing data-driven decision-making and personalized patient care. The partnership focuses on development of point-of-care intelligence systems and algorithms through a scalable cloud infrastructure. Through this combination of simulation and algorithm development across a scalable cloud infrastructure, the partnership reduces cost of delivery while maintaining quality and scalability. For the end user, the partnership aims to reduce surgical risks, unnecessary variability, and recovery times, and to contribute to longer and healthier lives for patients across the world, regardless of the underlying tech and healthcare infrastructure in their home country.

The Rescale and Caresyntax partnership focuses on expanding AI intelligence in surgery to improve patient outcomes. By harnessing the power of AI, the collaboration aims to reduce surgical risks, minimize recovery times, and contribute to overall advancements in healthcare for longer and healthier lives.

“Rescale and Caresyntax are collaborating on pioneering innovative solutions for the future of surgery,” said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. “Through the integration of AI-powered simulation and intelligence into surgery, we embark on a journey to redefine surgical practices and elevate patient outcomes. This collaboration represents our commitment to advancing global health, ensuring that innovative medical technologies contribute to longer, healthier lives for individuals worldwide.”

“At Caresyntax, we believe in making surgery smarter and safer to improve surgery, and to enable access to the best surgical care possible,” said Bjoern von Siemens, co-founder and CFO of Caresyntax. “Our collaboration with Rescale signifies a milestone in bringing AI-powered intelligence to the forefront of surgical practices. By converging AI-powered software, devices, and clinical services, we are not only redefining the future of surgery but also providing actionable insights that enhance the quality of care today. Together with Rescale, we are working toward a future where surgery is not just a procedure, but a precision-driven, data-informed experience that benefits patients, surgeons, and healthcare systems alike.”

Rescale and Caresyntax proudly share a commitment to contribute to global health initiatives and health equity. By integrating AI into surgical practices, the collaboration seeks to elevate healthcare standards worldwide, ensuring that the most advanced medical technologies are accessible to diverse populations.

Invitation from Davos

Rescale and Caresyntax invite stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and media representatives to witness the unveiling of this groundbreaking partnership at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Experience firsthand how AI-powered simulation and intelligence in surgery are poised to redefine the future of healthcare.

About Rescale

Rescale ‘s AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world’s largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn.

About Caresyntax

Caresyntax is on a mission to make surgery smarter and safer by converging AI-powered software, devices, and clinical services to help customers improve surgical outcomes. Our vendor neutral, enterprise-grade surgical intelligence platform delivers actionable insights to improve patient outcomes by using proprietary software and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze large volumes of video, audio, images, device data, clinical and operational data in and around the OR. This real-world evidence can be used by the care team live, during a procedure and accessed by those outside the operating room via the platform’s dedicated telehealth link. After a procedure, the Caresyntax platform provides insights that help surgeons benchmark and improve their care, hospital administrators use surgical resources more efficiently, medical device companies advance better products, and insurance companies understand risk and devise more tailored policies. Headquartered in the US in San Francisco and internationally in Berlin, Caresyntax software is used in more than 2,800 operating rooms worldwide and supports surgical teams in over two million procedures per year. For more information, visit us at Caresyntax.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescale-and-caresyntax-expand-their-collaboration-to-provide-a-scalable-platform-for-ai-powered-simulation-and-intelligence-in-surgery-world-economic-forum-collaboration-enhances-access-to-surgical-care-and-contributes-to-health–302037661.html

SOURCE Rescale Inc

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

