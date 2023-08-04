Cisco Appoints Oliver Tuszik as New Europe, Middle East, and Africa President

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oliver Tuszik has been announced as the next President of Cisco Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With over 10 years of experience in Cisco, Tuszik most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market business, where he supported Cisco’s expansive global ecosystem of partners and advocated for customer needs. Prior to this, Tuszik has over 25 years of leadership experience across Europe for Cisco, as CEO of Computacenter in Germany, and in various other IT companies. For Tuszik it is a homecoming, as he successfully led Cisco Germany between 2013 and 2018.

Tuszik’s appointment comes as Cisco accelerates efforts to securely connect technology, people, governments, and businesses across the world. As IT and ecological priorities become more prevalent, all industries have had to reconsider business models and supply chains to become more agile, resilient, and sustainable. In his new role, Tuszik will be enabling this through Cisco’s ecosystem, partners, and customers to advance significant digitisation and innovation across EMEA.

“I have had the privilege to work with the largest organisations and brightest minds around the globe, and by far EMEA has the biggest untapped opportunity on the world stage. The power, innovation capability and talent diversity of the countries is unmatched,” said Oliver Tuszik, President of EMEA, Cisco. “Technology is the most critical component to accelerate digitisation and enable industry transformation for the region. From secure and sustainable infrastructure to transformative technologies in AI, to empowering the future of work, Cisco is literally at the heart of making it possible.”

“Oliver has had an incredible impact in his ten years at Cisco. He has repeatedly proven to be one of the most inspirational leaders at the company and is one of the strongest advocates for our customers and partners that I have come across. I can’t wait to see what our amazing team in the region will accomplish under his leadership,” said Jeff Sharritts, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Partner Officer, to whom Tuszik will report.

