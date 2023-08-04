MarketsandMarkets Strengthens its Leadership Team with the Addition of Mani James as Senior VP – Sales

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MarketsandMarkets, a global growth consulting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mani James as the Senior Vice President – Sales. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in management consulting and advising CXOs, investors, promoters, and boards on growth strategies, Mani brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

In his new role, Mani will be responsible for driving sales and expanding MarketsandMarkets’ global clientele. Drawing on his extensive background in supporting multinational organizations in identifying and entering emerging growth markets, delivering multi-business unit growth strategies, and coaching CXOs on sustainable growth strategies, Mani is poised to provide our clients with a unique and transformative experience. His rich global expertise spans futuristic themes such as the convergence of megatrends, technology, business, and engagement models across industries, Fortune 1000 firms, homegrown companies, and government agencies focused on economic development at a national and state level.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mani James to our leadership team,” said Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO of MarketsandMarkets. “His global expertise, futuristic vision, and impressive track record in generating growth strategies align perfectly with our company’s mission to deliver new revenue streams and maximize extraordinary growth for our clients.”

Before joining MarketsandMarkets, Mani held senior leadership positions at a prominent consulting firm for 15 years, where he led over 200+ complex engagements across diverse domains, including Chemicals, Healthcare, Water, Automotive, Energy, and digital transformation. His passion for economic transformation and the extensive global network has enabled him to develop unique models and insights that help clients spot growth opportunities and overcome challenges effectively.

Expressing his enthusiasm over joining MarketsandMarkets, Mani said, “I am truly delighted to be a part of the MarketsandMarkets family. The company’s unique blend of research and insights, backed by technology and the principle of ‘give growth’, presents an exciting opportunity to profoundly impact the revenue growth of companies worldwide. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at MarketsandMarkets to help our clients achieve revenue goals they never thought possible.”

Mani holds a B.Tech degree from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, India, and a management degree from Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship. He is also a certified Growth Coach, reflecting his dedication to driving transformative growth for organizations.

About MarketsandMarkets™

Founded in 2010, MarketsandMarkets™ is a growth consulting and advisory firm that helps clients realize revenue opportunities in new and existing markets. We leverage our proprietary data platform and Knowledge Services practice to deliver actionable insights to organizations.

The B2B economy is predicted to see the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that will displace existing workstreams. KnowledgeStore, our AI-driven market intelligence platform, serves as the discovery and validation engine to evangelize these new growth opportunities.

In March 2023, Forbes recognized MarketsandMarkets as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms.

To know more, visit: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Contact:

Kriti Tiwari,

PR & Communications,

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

Tower B5, Office,101, Magarpatta SEZ, Hadapsar, Pune – 411013

Contact No.: +91 9545812969

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: kriti.tiwari@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketsandmarkets-strengthens-its-leadership-team-with-the-addition-of-mani-james-as-senior-vp—sales-301893441.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

