Co-operators earns Zero Carbon Certification for corporate headquarters

Guelph head office will embody the future of sustainable, climate-conscious building design in Canada

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ – With construction well-underway, Co-operators new head office in Guelph, ON has earned Zero Carbon Building – Design Standard certification from the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC).

When it opens in the summer of 2024, the 226,000 sq. ft facility at 101 Cooper Drive in Guelph will feature an all-electric design that will eliminate direct carbon emissions from any onsite source, meaning no retrofits or decarbonization plan will be required as the organization progresses toward its net zero targets. The building will be highly energy-efficient and minimize indirect annual carbon emissions from electricity, offsetting any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon offsets or carbon-free renewable energy.i In addition, ’embodied carbon’ emissions resulting from construction, manufacturing, transportation and disposal of all building materials are also meaningfully reduced or offset.

According to the Canada Green Building Council, the building sector is Canada’s third-largest emitter. Today, residential, commercial, and institutional buildings contribute 17% of Canada’s greenhouse gas (CGC) emissions and once building materials and construction are included, this level approaches 30%.

“Achieving the Zero Carbon Building – Design Standard certification for our national headquarters is a strong reflection of our values and vision to catalyze sustainability in our society,” said Shawn Fitzgerald, vice-president workplace services at Co-operators. “This building is a compelling demonstration of imagination and innovation that will be required as we build for a more sustainable future in Canada. We have an important role to play in mitigating the risks of climate change in a direct and meaningful way, helping move Canada and the world towards a net zero emissions future.”

“With this certification, Co-operators joins a growing list of forward-thinking organizations investing in the future through zero carbon buildings,” said Thomas Mueller, President and CEO of the Canada Green Building Council. “Our made-in-Canada and globally recognized Zero Carbon Building standards provide tangible ways for organizations like Co-operators to realize their sustainability targets. Paired with LEED and WELL, the Co-operators headquarters promises to be a marquee green building offering enduring value and resiliency for the company and a healthy and productive place to work for employees.”

Features of Co-operators new building include:

40% greater energy and greenhouse gas savings beyond the Ontario Building Code’s all-electric baseline

60% heating load reduction beyond the code-minimum for new office builds

282 kW rooftop solar array will generate approximately 9% of the total annual building energy consumption

Automatic tinting windows will eliminate glare and reduce energy consumption

Highly insulated and airtight building will conserve energy

High-efficiency water source technology will recover and redistribute heat throughout the building

LED lighting equipped with occupancy and daylight harvesting sensors only turn on when needed.

In addition to Zero Carbon Building – Design Standard certification, the building is also targeting LEED Gold and WELL Platinum certifications.

Co-operators journey to net zero

Co-operators first became carbon neutral in 2020 and in 2021 announced its commitment to reaching net zero emissions in its operations by 2040. To measurably demonstrate progress towards this goal, the organization set an interim target to reduce its direct and indirect emissions resulting from corporate and financial advisor offices, business travel, fleet vehicles, use of IT assets and services, and employee commuting and working from home. By 2030, gross operational emissions will be reduced by 45 per cent. To reach net zero targets, all emissions must be fully eliminated or drastically reduced, with any residual emissions neutralized by 2040.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $64.6 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

