Colorado Legal Group Acquires Whitham Law Group Opening Two New Offices

DENVER, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Colorado Legal Group is pleased to announce our expansion with new office locations opening in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction this May. With our Denver office and new office locations, we are able to better serve the residents of Colorado no matter where they are located. Licensed attorney and CEO, David Crum opened Colorado Legal Group in Denver in 2018, a sister firm to Nebraska Legal Group and New Mexico Legal Group. David is excited to offer top-tier divorce and family law services to more residents in Colorado with the launch of his new practices in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction this May.

In his search for an attorney to anchor Colorado Legal Group’s two new offices, David Crum met Attorney Ashley Whitham of the Whitham Law Group based in Grand Junction and they quickly developed a business relationship. The two accomplished attorneys decided to join forces and as of May 1, 2023, merging Whitham Law Group with Colorado Legal Group.

“Whitham Law Group is being merged with Colorado Legal Group and I have accepted a position as a managing attorney with them, managing both the Grand Junction and Colorado Springs offices. I am very excited about this amazing opportunity! Colorado Legal Group is composed of highly skilled and knowledgeable attorneys and support staff. This means that although the Grand Junction office is a smaller office, our clients will have access to all the resources of a large law firm. This is what will set our practice apart from others in the area and provide an advantage to our clients. I am also proud to be able to say that the Grand Junction office is already rooted in the community and is staffed with exceptional personnel who are familiar with local practice standards and the local judicial system. This expansion is exciting for our clients and for the community!” — Ashley Whitham, Managing Attorney.

With over 2800 consultations and 1300 successful cases in Denver, Colorado Legal Group is committed to providing Grand Junction and Colorado Springs the same top-tier representation we have offered in Denver since 2018.

About Colorado Legal Group

Colorado Legal Group is Colorado’s premier divorce and family law firm. With over twenty employees in three office locations, we are able to efficiently represent divorce & family law clients throughout Colorado. For more information, visit www.coloradolegalgroup.com

