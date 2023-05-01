5WPR Named 4X Finalist, Including Top Midsize Agency of the Year, in PR Daily Social Media & Digital Awards

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce its client work has been named as a finalist in the 2023 PR Daily Social Media & Digital Awards, in addition to being named a finalist in the Top Midsize Agency of the Year Category.

5W’s digital team is nominated for client work across three categories. For work with client CaratLane, they have been named a finalist in the Paid Social Media Campaign category for improving overall efficiencies and increasing revenue from paid social campaigns. The team’s work for client ThriftBooks has also been nominated within the Community Engagement category for work growing their social community, expanding share-of-voice, and driving meaningful engagement to increase customer retention and conversions. Finally, the team has also been named a finalist in the Social Listening and Real-Time Response category for Orveon Global after establishing the company’s digital presence, raising awareness amongst industry professionals and building its LinkedIn audience.

“5W’s digital team consistently goes above and beyond on behalf of their clients, and we are thrilled for their work to be recognized at this level,” said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. “Being named a three-time finalist and the team’s instrumental role in the agency’s overall nomination for Top Midsize Agency of the Year, is a well-deserved recognition and speaks volumes to their work and talent.”

Winners will be announced at an Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 14, in New York City.

5W’s digital team is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W’s award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, and now run by co-CEOs Dara Busch and Matthew Caiola, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication.

