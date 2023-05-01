Feature Your Pet on a Lamar Advertising Digital Billboard Free During National Pet Month

The #LamarLovesPets campaign, now accepting submissions, will display names and images of pets on digital billboards across the country

BATON ROUGE, La., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Lamar Advertising, one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, today announced it is celebrating National Pet Month by displaying the names and images of pets on digital billboards across the country. Beginning today, anyone wanting to feature their pet on a digital billboard can visit LamarLovesPets.com, complete the submission form through the Shoutable platform, and see their pet’s name and image on a Lamar billboard in or near their community and at a time of their choosing at no charge.

The campaign, created in conjunction with customizable billboard technology company Shoutable, will run throughout May.

“Billboards have never been more popular as a medium for reaching the masses with creative content,” said John Miller, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Lamar Advertising Company. “With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to give pet owners the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their love for their pet on our network while at the same time showcasing the ease with which customized messages can be displayed on selected digital billboards.”

Between now and the end of May, pet owners can submit one time at no charge. Pets will be displayed on the digital billboard of choice, rotated among other typical advertisements, during the selected 15-minute window.

“Shoutable is proud to work with Lamar to bring joy to the lives of thousands of people and their furry friends across the U.S.,” says Shoutable founder and CEO Jonathan Gudai. “The power of billboards brings immense creativity, joy, and pride to so many people. Seeing your furry friends on a Lamar digital billboard is heartwarming and we invite pet owners across the U.S. to share and spread that feeling across their social media channels.”

Visit LamarLovesPets.com for more information and to complete a submission.

About Lamar Advertising Company:

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,500 displays. Please feel free to explore our website http://www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

About Shoutable:

Shoutable.me is the first & only direct-to-consumer platform for placing content on digital billboards. They make posting content on thousands of digital screens across the world as easy as posting to social media. Whether it’s for promotion or sending a message, Shoutable.me works with brands and consumers to deliver custom branded templates, showcasing unique and memorable out-of-home campaigns.

Shoutable.me has democratized digital billboards to make them accessible and affordable. In just minutes, anyone can choose a holiday or memorable moment category, select a template, and customize it with their photo and text. Then after the content plays, they can post photos of their personal billboard to social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Meta, and YouTube.

Shoutable.me’s mission is to create social good by donating a portion of its proceeds from every single order to charities such as National Breast Cancer Foundation and the HSUS.

