Company Growth Accelerates Green Badger's Sustainability Efforts

Newly released 2023 Sustainability Report details company’s impacts and results

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Green Badger , the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report providing details about the company’s growing subscriber base, environmental impact, and commitment to “walk-the-walk” as a leader in the green construction industry.

Known for its software solutions that help construction companies automate, track, and manage green certifications like LEED and report ESG metrics, Green Badger looks inward as well, supporting corporate philanthropy, mitigating the business’ environmental impacts, and promoting sustainability initiatives by individual team members. “We want Green Badger to be more than a partner for greener construction,” Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO, said today. “We also must ensure that our own efforts are carefully thought out and accounted for, and we are leaving the environment in a stronger place.”

Green Badger’s growing subscriber base in 2023 included construction teams on more than 397 projects around the world, enabling the expansion of company partnerships with One Tree Planted and Carbon Solutions Group . After supporting another 3,500 trees planted last year–10 trees for every new project–Green Badger is now credited for planting more than 16,000 trees in all. Once again offsetting more than 100 percent of the total company carbon footprint plus every employee’s total home energy use, Green Badger purchased 31 tons of eCO2 offsets to cover the total estimated electricity, natural gas, and AWS hosting emissions.

In part, the carbon offsets purchased also accounted for company travel to deliver sustainability presentations across the country at important industry conferences. As part of a larger effort to give back to the industry and foster more sustainable efforts, Green Badger also hosted free educational webinars, produced digital resources to educate project managers on efficiency and best practices, and launched an internal Sustainability Committee to promote environmental initiatives internally and within the teams’ communities. Green Badger employees also volunteered and served on several sustainability-focused boards of directors.

The company shared statistics in the report, including:

Initiatives and 2023 results

3,500 more trees with One Tree Planted 31 tons eCO2 offsets from Carbon Solutions Group 3,600 Sustainability eBooks downloaded 988 Construction Pros reached via free webinars

The 2023 Sustainability Report is Green Badger’s first, though many sustainability programs were in place from the company’s conception, and it also provides a look ahead toward initiatives for 2024 and beyond. Linstroth said, “We’re excited to continue our sustainability journey, further reduce our carbon footprint, and connect with more sustainability professionals. In the year ahead, Green Badger will expand our initiatives, build momentum, and use that inertia to make an even bigger difference in 2024.”

The full report and more details about Green Badger’s sustainable construction solutions are available at www.getgreenbadger.com.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

