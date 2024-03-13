London Blockchain Conference Launches Disruptive Marketing Campaign: 'Crypto is Dead'

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The London Blockchain Conference is excited to announce the launch of its ground-breaking campaign, ‘Crypto is Dead’. The campaign signals a significant shift from the crypto gold-rush to real-world blockchain applications.

The ‘Crypto is Dead’ campaign started on 29th February 2024 with the London Blockchain Conference creating and executing content on/with several media platforms and partnerships:

The Raconteur/Times inserts (29/02/2024) – Print and digital advert/editorial sponsored pieces

Social media campaign focused on Facebook

Burning billboard fake-Out-of-Home – Live on London Blockchain Conference social accounts

The ‘Crypto is Dead ‘campaign is designed to shift the narrative away from cryptocurrency speculation and towards the transformative power of BSV Blockchain technology. The London Blockchain Conference aims to educate and inspire individuals, enterprises and governments about the potential and advancement of blockchain.

Alex Stein, Conference Director, said, “We need people to stop thinking about Blockchain as crypto. Blockchain is an underlying technology that can solve real-world problems for enterprises and governments. We want to move the needle on the adoption of blockchain by enterprises and governments because we see it as the natural next step in the global digital transformation. The next wave of transformation is going to be about harnessing blockchain technology.”

The three-day London Blockchain Conference at the ExCel will bring together politicians, business leaders, and innovators. The conference will be running from 21 – 23 May 2024 and will focus on disruptive and the real-world application of blockchain technology and the impact it is having on politics, emerging technologies and enterprises.

For more information about the ‘Crypto is Dead’ campaign, visit the London Blockchain Conference 2024 website.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

