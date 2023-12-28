Conjugate Vaccines Market Size, Growth | Key Players, Outlook & Forecast 2030 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global demand for Conjugate Vaccines was valued at USD 18154.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 38915.7 Million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.00% between 2023 and 2030.

Conjugate vaccines have revolutionized the field of immunization, offering enhanced protection against a variety of infectious diseases. These vaccines, which combine a weak antigen with a strong one, have gained widespread acceptance due to their ability to bolster the immune system’s response. As the global healthcare landscape evolves, the conjugate vaccines market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, expanding vaccination programs, and technological advancements.

One of the primary drivers of the conjugate vaccines market’s growth is the rising awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases among the global population. Governments, healthcare organizations, and advocacy groups have been actively promoting vaccination campaigns to combat diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). As a result, there is a growing demand for conjugate vaccines, which are particularly effective against these pathogens.

