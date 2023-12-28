PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create an improved way to charge a smartwatch on the go,” said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., “so I invented the WATCH BUDDY. My design would hold the watch in place to prevent it from being bumped or falling off the charger.”

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way for travelers to secure their smartwatch to its charger. It increases convenience and it ensures that the smartwatch can be fully charged. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartwatches.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JXA-193, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smartwatch-charging-accessory-jxa-193-302022998.html

