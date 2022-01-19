coocaa Took Vietnam by Storm in 2021

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Despite COVID-19 having already put a dent to world travel, 2021 saw coocaa bringing immersive audio & visual experiences to homes across Vietnam through its flagship Smart TV S6G Pro Max thanks to collaboration with local online store Lazada and more.

Supported by its technological innovation, many of coocaa’s achievements in the Vietnamese market could be accredited to its desire to unite people through the world of football – bringing two monumental partnerships to life with the world’s leading Italian Serie A football club, Juventus FC, as well as being the Official AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Smart TV. Both marked a major milestone for its global expansion, and record-breaking numbers in overall sales.

Having won leading awards in many campaigns including 327, 909, as well as Double 11, coocaa remarkably hits 251% YOY growth, becoming one of the fastest growing TV brands in Vietnam (Even taking home the LazMall Brand of the Year Award in Lazada Brands Future Forum Award Certificate 2021.)

From sales to social media outlets, coocaa has held many interactive activities online which received attention from millions of Vietnamese nationwide. Throughout 2021, coocaa’s official Facebook page in Vietnam boasted a 750% growth in followers, a strong proof of a youthful brand’s success.

“We are very pleased to see such great achievements from coocaa within the Vietnamese market, this is inseparable from the support of every consumer to coocaa.” expressed Mr Ren, CEO of coocaa Vietnam. “In the new year, we will strive to develop and update home appliance products that fits the lifestyle of young generation, provide every consumer with satisfactory service and continue to forge ahead and create greater glories.”, he added.

This Jan. 2022, coocaa continues to expand its efforts against COVID-19 in Vietnam, donating 50 TVs to 5 hospitals in Vietnam.

Follow coocaa on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/coocaa.official) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/coocaavietnam/) for all the latest updates.

About coocaa

coocaa is a leading provider of smart TV’s, system R&D and content operating systems, striving to help its customers around the world “Explore, Discover, Create”. Founded in 2006, coocaa has established operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation.

#coocaaTV #CooLife #2022

SOURCE coocaa

