Quanergy wins #SmartCity Innovation of the Year Award in 2022 from IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quanergy Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, is the winner of the “Smart City Innovation of the Year” award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards programs.

The award recognizes the 3D LiDAR Smart City Flow Management Solution, which uses 3D LiDAR sensors and computer vision software to collect real-time traffic data including classification of pedestrians, vehicles types and traffic volume, with high accuracy under any lighting and weather conditions.

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, honors standout Internet-of-Things (IoT) companies and products. This “breakthrough” 3D IoT LiDAR sensor solution plays a critical role for smart city’s ICT (Information, Communications, Technology) infrastructure and enables smart cities’ traffic control planner to provide smarter and data-driven information for both pedestrians and drivers. When integrated with traffic lights via 3rd party applications, Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR Smart City Flow Management solution can send the real-time traffic information through an app on a smart phone or provide data to drivers through V2X (vehicle to everything) and beacon equipment.

“This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. “Quanergy was a clear winner as we recognize the IoT innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe.”

“We’re proud to win the IoT Breakthrough Awards for Smart City,” said Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy Systems. “Our IoT strategy, combined with our forward-thinking mindset and the advances we’ve made in technology allow our customers to gain privacy, be safer, and access 3D real-time data to make better decisions.”

Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR, in combination with partner Parifex, is currently being used by the French Ministry of Interior in France for highway speed monitoring and enforcement. Meanwhile, in the city of Busan, South Korea, Quanergy’s IoT LiDAR solution is collecting and analyzing traffic data including the walking direction of pedestrians, their traffic volume and number of speeding vehicles in order to better understand traffic patterns, and predict safety hazards.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

