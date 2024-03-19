COP28 President, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber Receives Leadership Award at CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024

Award recognizes role delivering at COP28 the UAE Consensus for a Global Agreement on a Sustainable Energy Future

HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President of COP28, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC is the recipient of the CERAWeek Leadership Award, presented in Houston at the world’s preeminent energy conference, CERAWeek by S&P Global.

Dr. Al Jaber, appearing virtually, received the award from Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and CERAWeek conference chair, recognizing his leadership at COP28 to deliver the UAE Consensus for a global agreement on a sustainable energy future.

“We are pleased to honor Dr. Sultan Al Jaber with the CERAWeek Leadership Award,” Yergin said. “As COP28 President, he demonstrated tremendous leadership in building the UAE Consensus from 198 Parties to raise ambition to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming to 1.5°C and to translate those goals into practical action. It is no exaggeration to say that he helped the global community chart pathways to a sustainable future.

“The UAE Consensus that emerged from Dubai outlined pathways never so concrete for governments and industries to work together to achieve what is nothing short of an historic transformation of the world’s energy systems. We take special satisfaction knowing that a year ago at CERAWeek, you launched a call to the energy industry, indeed to all industries, to tap their unmatched skills in innovation, technology, engineering, and in executing at scale.”

“I am deeply honored to accept the CERAWeek Leadership Award for the UAE Consensus,” Dr. Al Jaber said upon receiving the award. “In a world too often held back by conflict, the UAE Consensus brought nations together to take a giant step forward for climate progress. Countries set aside self-interest for the common goal of keep 1.5°C within reach, and multilateralism overcame geopolitics to produce an unprecedented agreement to produce a fair, orderly and responsible energy transition. In short, COP28 was a success because of its full inclusivity. Everyone had a seat at the table, everyone was invited to contribute, and everyone did contribute.”

Speaking to industry leaders gathered at CERAWeek, Dr. Al Jaber underscored that “the task at hand is massive, but so is the opportunity. And the people in this room have the engineering know-how, the capability, the talent, the technology, and the resources to help address this challenge and create a pathway for decarbonized growth. The UAE Consensus provides the roadmap.”

CERAWeek 2024: Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics is convening the world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities to explore strategies for a multidimensional, multispeed and multifuel energy transition—one that reflects different realities and timelines by region, technology, industry strategies, as well as the variety of social and political approaches and divergent national priorities in an increasingly multipolar world.

The CERAWeek 2024 conference program explores key themes related to:

Energy Markets

Policy and Geopolitics

Company Strategies

Power Markets in Transition

New Supply Chains for Net Zero

Minerals and Metals

Climate and Sustainability

Technology and Innovation

Capital Transition

The week-long event includes the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora showcases transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation, and more. The 2024 program also feature expanded “Agora Hubs“—dedicated areas focused on climate, hydrogen and carbon.

