Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results on March 26, 2024 and Host Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane“) (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). Representing management will be Ian Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 (North America toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas (“RNG“). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

