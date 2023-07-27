Could Elon Musk’s xAI be exactly what the world needs?

ELON MUSK, not content with helming recent purchase Twitter alongside SpaceX and his other long-standing firms, has announced an artificial intelligence start-up called xAI. People have speculated that it might be an attempt to challenge OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that has grown to 100 million monthly users in the blink of an eye. But a veil of mystery hangs over the venture, whose goal is “to understand the true nature of the universe”. Musk isn’t averse to grandiose statements and marketing bluff – a SpaceX mission to Mars is seemingly always just on the horizon – but a …