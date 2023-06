Couples are less likely to physically collide with others than friends are Shutterstock/Shawn.ccf

Couples are less likely to physically bump into other people when walking in busy public spaces than pairs of acquaintances or work colleagues are. However, adding a child into the mix makes the group more likely to have a collision.

When developing mathematical models for how people move in crowds, researchers often borrow techniques from particle physics. But there is one particularly important way that two people in a crowded corridor can differ from a pair of particles – …