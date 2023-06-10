Valor Healthcare Awarded Contract to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Services for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

DALLAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Valor Healthcare is proud to announce its selection as one of four companies awarded a position on Veterans Affairs’ (VA) eight-year, $1.032 billion contract to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Home Telehealth (HT) services for veterans. VA’s Office of Connected Care will deploy the systems and tools needed to monitor veterans’ chronic health conditions while they are at home. The contract award represents the largest Remote Patient Monitoring effort in the federal government.

The VA’s award notice, posted Monday, May 1st, states that the work supports at least 72,000 veterans whose needs can include chronic care, acute care, health promotion, disease prevention, and non-institutional care. Awardees will also be responsible for providing prosthetic appliances in support of care coordination and chronic disease management efforts.

Valor Healthcare is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality RPM-HT services to veterans across the country. Valor is the largest private provider of Community Based Outpatient Clinics to VA, providing direct primary care and mental health services to over 140,000 veterans across the country. With this award, Valor Healthcare is the only private company in the United States providing veterans both in-person care in brick-and-mortar facilities and care delivered via Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Telehealth.

“We are both honored and humbled to be selected as one of four contractors to provide RPM-HT services for the VA,” said Dr. Scott Wise, President and CEO of Valor Healthcare. “We have assembled an extraordinary team of RPM-HT technology industry leaders, and we are committed to leveraging our collective expertise with this technology, this patient population, and this customer to help VA deliver unparalleled RPM-HT services to the most deserving patient population in the world.” The VA’s decision to award this contract to Valor Healthcare underscores the government’s commitment to providing high-quality care to veterans across the country. Valor Healthcare has a 25-year, proven record of delivering exceptional healthcare services to veterans and other patriots serving our country.

The VA’s RPM-HT services are especially important now, given the increased demand for remote healthcare services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are a key part of VA’s healthcare delivery modernization effort. The RPM-HT technologies provided by Valor Healthcare and the other companies awarded this contract enable veterans to better self-manage their chronic conditions and alert caregivers or other medical personnel to needs for active care and case management, including referral to a clinic or hospital for in-person care.

Valor Healthcare as the prime, teamed up with noted established companies and thought leaders in the space to bring the most comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring/Virtual Care options in the market today. Notably among them, Movement Interactive, Inc., Valor Healthcare will have the option to work with Movement Interactive, Inc. and others on this awarded contract.

Movement Interactive, Inc., is delighted to be one of the high-performing subcontractors that are a part of Valor Healthcare’s award-winning team. Movement Interactive’s mission is to enable longevity by addressing current health concerns and preventing future problems. Movement Interactive, Inc. has developed the patented Hiji®Sense; a sock-worn wearable sensor. The Hiji®Sense is a fall-detection and fall-prediction device and enables at-home and in-residence safety of users. Movement Interactive’s software powered by IvedaCare and IvedaAI, alongside existing telemedicine solutions at VA care facilities, will help address major concerns for both veterans and staff. Movement Interactive will augment Valor’s RPM-TH by providing high quality hardware and software capabilities, specifically, empowering fall detection and fall prediction of veterans in non-critical conditions. This capability will enhance the safety and health of veterans both in-clinic and at-home.

“As the population of aging veterans continues to increase, it’s important for the care provided by the VA to follow suit and innovate,” added Dr. Eric Luster, CEO at Movement Interactive. “This contract will equip VA care facilities with the next-generation technology necessary to provide healthcare workers with a much-needed extra set of “digital” eyes to assist with patient care and safety. Thanks to this contract, our aging veterans will be consistently cared for, even if a healthcare worker is not present in the room. It is an honor to be part of the awarded contract and to continue working with Team Valor toward our shared goals in this space.”

Other leading partners include: Life365/Microsoft, ChronicCareIQ, Data Primed, and GlobalMed.

For more information on Movement Interactive, Inc., please visit Home – Movement Interactive (movement-interactive.com).

More About Valor: Valor Healthcare is a premier provider of exceptional primary care and behavioral health services to Veterans enrolled in the VA Healthcare system as well as patriots who honor their country through government service. With a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of veterans and other patriots, Valor Healthcare operates outpatient clinics across the United States, delivering high-quality care that is accessible, convenient, and patient-centered. As a leader in the federal government healthcare space, Valor Healthcare is proud to be a trusted partner of the VA Healthcare system, the Department of Homeland Security, and other departments and agencies of the federal government.

Movement Interactive, Inc. Media Contact: Nipun Chopra

Email: nipun@movement-interactive.com

Phone: 1-888-585-9311

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valor-healthcare-awarded-contract-to-provide-remote-patient-monitoring-services-for-the-us-department-of-veterans-affairs-301847636.html

SOURCE Valor Healthcare

