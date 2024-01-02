Cryogenic Valves Market is Expected to Reach 6228.36 million by 2030 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global demand for cryogenic valves was valued at USD 4215.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6228.36 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2023 and 2030.

The cryogenic valves market has been steadily growing in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for cryogenic applications in various industries, including healthcare, energy, and aerospace. Cryogenic valves are essential components in systems that handle extremely low temperatures, making them critical for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of cryogenic processes. This article explores the key factors driving the growth of the cryogenic valves market and the opportunities it presents.

One of the significant drivers of the cryogenic valves market is the increasing demand for cryogenic storage and transportation of medical gases and pharmaceuticals. Cryogenic valves play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of cryogenic storage containers, ensuring that vital medical supplies and vaccines remain at the required temperatures. With the global healthcare industry’s focus on research and development of new drugs and treatments, the demand for cryogenic valves is expected to continue growing.

The energy sector, particularly the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, relies heavily on cryogenic valves. LNG is a crucial source of clean energy, and its demand has been steadily increasing. Cryogenic valves are essential for controlling the flow of LNG from production facilities to storage tanks and transportation vessels. As countries seek to reduce their carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources, the LNG industry is poised for significant growth, further boosting the cryogenic valves market.

