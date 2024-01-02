US Chief Justice: AI will not replace judges, but will “change the way we work”

U.S.Chief Justice John Roberts addressed the potential impact of AI on the judicial system in the annual report of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He particularly sought to allay his concerns about the obsolescence of judges in the face of technological advances.“As 2023 draws to a close with breathless predictions about the future of artificial intelligence, some may wonder if judges will soon become obsolete.



“But I’m equally confident that technological change will continue to transform the way we work,” Roberts said. Roberts emphasized the essential value of human judgment and argued that machines cannot completely replace the delicate decisions of individuals. In his report, Roberts pointed to the importance of subtle factors such as hand tremors, momentary hesitations, and momentary breaks in eye contact, aspects that are difficult to accurately detect with machines.



The presiding judge emphasized the public’s essential trust in human judgment regarding AI when it comes to evaluating these nuances. However, Mr. Roberts expressed legitimate concerns about the potential downsides of his AI in the legal field. He cited a case in which a lawyer used an AI-powered application to submit fabricated legal briefs, and warned of the potential for fabricated answers and “hallucinations” generated by AI.



Additionally, Mr. Roberts highlighted the risks associated with AI that impact privacy and the potential for bias in decisions regarding discretionary matters such as flight risk and reoffending.

Despite these concerns, Roberts acknowledged the positive aspects of integrating AI into the legal system. He recognized the potential for AI to democratize access to legal advice and tools, particularly benefiting those who cannot afford legal representation.



As the legal profession adapts to AI, Chief Justice Roberts’ observations highlight the importance of striking a balance between leveraging AI’s significant benefits and managing its potentially devastating risks.

