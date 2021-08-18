Cybersecurity webinar: How To Layer Your Email Security In Microsoft 365 For Maximum Protection

In partnership with Egress, don’t miss this live panel webinar on September 9, 3pm BST, with industry-leading speakers from Allegiant, Egress and TechForge Media.

Risks to your email security have never been greater. New and sophisticated phishing attacks are constantly incoming, while employees remain heavily reliant on email communication to support hybrid working, increasing the chance of data loss.

With Microsoft's native security technology deployed, you now need to examine the next layer to your email security defense.

Key Webinar Takeaways:

Why organisations using Microsoft 365 are leaking more data

The impacts Microsoft 365 businesses are feeling from email data loss

The key limitations of Microsoft 365’s DLP function

How to protect your organisation with intelligent human layer security

Key Information:

Duration: 45 mins

Date & Time: Thursday September 9, 2021 | 3 PM (BST) / 4PM (CEST) / 10AM (EDT)

Speakers:

Egress, Senior Product Sales Director: Jamie Davies

Allegiant, CISO / Chief Information Security Officer: Rob Hornbuckle

CloudTech News, Editor in Chief: Duncan MacRae (Moderator)

To join this webinar on 9th September, you can register for free via Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5516274613846/WN_EOKJbvAQRAOV6JSISG40qA

