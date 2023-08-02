Data integration market size to grow by USD 8,505.71 million from 2022 to 2027|High need for data integration drives growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The data integration market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,505.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report –Request a sample report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The data integration market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

Adeptia Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Denodo Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hevo Data Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Talend Inc, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Data integration market – Segmentation

This data integration market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, government, and defense, and others), component (tools and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The IT and Telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment manages its businesses and operations through operational support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS). Furthermore, with the presence of a huge number of players competing for service quality and modern communication technologies such as 4G long-term evolution (LTE) and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax), the telecommunications industry is one of the most dynamic. Additionally, on-premises software solutions that manage business process operations are gradually being moved to cloud-based infrastructure. Hence, such factors will fuel the growth of the telecom segment in the global data integration market.

Data integration market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high need for data integration drives the growth of the global data integration market. Companies integrate enterprise application integration (EAI) systems to begin a cost-effective solution. These cost-effective solutions have the ability to transform heterogeneous applications into a common, recognizable platform.

Furthermore, data integration enables organizations to check, transform, and deliver data, understand business processes, as well as bridge the gap between businesses and IT needs. Hence, factors such as the high need for data integration, mixed with the increasing data volumes across enterprises, are boosting the growth of the global data integration market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing adoption of cloud-based integration solutions is an emerging data integration market trend. Organizations use these solutions to modernize their IT infrastructure by providing cost-effective and adaptable solutions. Furthermore, these services enable enterprises to exchange data within or outside enterprises for commercial applications.

There are two ways to deploy cloud-based integration services. Integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and data platform-as-a-service (dPaaS) are the two ways to deploy them. Thus, factors like the raised adoption of cloud-based integration solutions are one of the major trends that will boost the growth of the global data integration market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The lack of comprehensive integration strategies challenges the growth of the global data integration market. Assuming chief information officers (CIOs) miss the mark on comprehensive integration strategy to smooth out business processes. They can pose a customized solution for each new business challenge, prompting a heterogeneous environment that is not only difficult to manage.

However, they are expensive to maintain. Thus, factors such as the lack of a comprehensive integration strategy may create a threat to the successful implementation of enterprise application integration, which will impede the growth of the global data integration market during the forecast period.

Data integration market – Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America will contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. As organizations upgrade their IT infrastructure to gain better operational accuracy and survive in the highly competitive environment, the regional market will experience growth. Furthermore, banking, telecom, and healthcare firms investing in advanced IT solutions should also invest in data integration in order to simplify the ICT infrastructure. Hence, such factors are contributing to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this data integration market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data integration market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data integration market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data integration market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data integration market vendors

Data integration market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,505.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adeptia Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Denodo Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hevo Data Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Talend Inc, and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

