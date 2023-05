Death of an Author is a murder mystery with 95 per cent of its content generated by machine

Death of an Author

Pushkin (ebook and audiobook only)

How do we put the “art” into artificial intelligence? Does the generative power of the mighty tools now at our disposal threaten human creativity? The breakneck evolution of AI large language models, with GPT-4 in the vanguard, has stirred the passionate curiosity of humanists as much as scientists.

Canadian writer and journalist Stephen Marche, working with audio production company Pushkin Industries, aims to move …