DIGITAL EQUITY PILOT PROGRAM LAUNCHES AT WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT TO PROVIDE TECH SKILLS, ACCESS TO STUDENTS

The Tuition-Free Program Provides Broad Range of Tech Courses, Broadband Access, and Devices to Connect Residents with Skills to Compete for In-Demand Jobs

DETROIT, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wayne County Community College District is launching a broad-based digital equity pilot program that will promote digital literacy and inclusion efforts for students and anchor communities served by the College. Called the CMC Pilot program, the WCCCD program is supported by a grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The pilot program consists of three core program components: broadband capacity building; creating greater access to broadband, and digital inclusion and digital skills training. WCCCD is working with community-based partners to equip students with vital digital skills necessary to compete in the expanding tech industry across a broad range of business sectors.

“The mission of WCCCD has always been to provide pathways to better lives through higher education,” said Yoseph Demissie, WCCCD, Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer. “These days, having access to high-speed broadband technology and growing a range of digital skills is vital to that process; especially at a time when the most in-demand jobs in growing fields demand digital literacy.”

WCCCD is hosting information sessions that will provide interested Wayne County residents with course and program information. Registration is now open for tech training courses in high-demand fields including entry-level digital literacy, Google Data Analytics, UX/UI Design, Cyber Security, CompTIA Security+, and Mechatronics with a specialization in Fanuc 01 Certified Robotics Technology.

Each course is taught by expert professionals from leading tech companies and provides a rigorous, fast-tracked six- to eight-week curriculum designed for rapid certification and skill acquisition. The courses are offered at no cost to students, and are offered both virtually and in person, to meet residents where they are.

WCCCD will provide more than 200 loaner laptops complete with Verizon internet connectivity to eligible students on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested individuals can register for these free training opportunities by visiting the link: Free Certification Training For further details on the program and eligibility criteria, please visit www.wcccd.edu.

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban-suburban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and educational centers, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-equity-pilot-program-launches-at-wayne-county-community-college-district-to-provide-tech-skills-access-to-students-302090723.html

SOURCE Wayne County Community College District

