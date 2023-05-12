Digitizer Market size to grow by USD 69.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc. among others, identified as key vendors – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The digitizer market size is set to grow by USD 69.13 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The digitizer market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Beijing Veikk E-commerce Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., GTCO Cal Comp, Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Pyle USA Sound Around Inc., Shenzhen BOSTO Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., TurcomUSA, UC Logic Technology Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants – To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation – Request a sample report

Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digitizer market report covers the following areas:

The digitizer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The development of innovative products leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High product cost will hamper the market growth

Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Development of innovative products leading to product premiumization

Increased adoption in end-user industries

Increased use of digitizers at trade fairs and competitions

Market Trends

Introduction of digitizers with customizable shortcut keys and compatible with multiple designs and artist software

Introduction of flexible digitizers

Strategic alliances by vendors

Market Challenges

High product cost

Increased use of substitute products

Long product replacement cycle

Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Automotive: The automotive segment showed a gradual increase in market share with USD 150.15 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Passenger safety is a critical purchasing criterion for customers, which will influence the automotive segment during the forecast period.

in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Passenger safety is a critical purchasing criterion for customers, which will influence the automotive segment during the forecast period.

Aerospace And Defense



Industrial Machinery



Electrical And Electronics

Type

Digitizer Without Screen



Digitizer With Screen

Geography

North America: North America is projected to hold a share of 27% by 2027. The US is the key market in North America. The rising startup culture in the region, especially in the US, is expected to fuel the number of end-user industries and, consequently, drive the demand for digitizers.



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digitizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digitizer market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digitizer market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Digitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Beijing Veikk E-commerce Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., GTCO Cal Comp, Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Pyle USA Sound Around Inc., Shenzhen BOSTO Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., TurcomUSA, UC Logic Technology Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digitizer market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digitizer market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aerospace and defense – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aerospace and defense – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial machinery – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial machinery – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Electrical and electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Electrical and electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Digitizer without screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Digitizer without screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Digitizer without screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Digitizer without screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Digitizer without screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Digitizer with screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Digitizer with screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Digitizer with screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Digitizer with screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Digitizer with screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adesso Inc.

Exhibit 116: Adesso Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 117: Adesso Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Adesso Inc. – Key offerings

12.4 ADLINK Technology Inc.

Exhibit 119: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 120: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 Eastman Kodak Co.

Exhibit 123: Eastman Kodak Co. – Overview



Exhibit 124: Eastman Kodak Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Eastman Kodak Co. – Key news



Exhibit 126: Eastman Kodak Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Eastman Kodak Co. – Segment focus

12.6 GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp.

Exhibit 128: GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 129: GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 130: GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp. – Key offerings

12.7 Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 132: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.8 Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 135: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.9 Immersion Corp.

Exhibit 137: Immersion Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Immersion Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 139: Immersion Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Immersion Corp. – Segment focus

12.10 Parblo Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 142: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 144: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.11 Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 146: Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd. – Key offerings

12.12 Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 149: Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.13 Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 152: Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.14 TurcomUSA

Exhibit 154: TurcomUSA – Overview



Exhibit 155: TurcomUSA – Product / Service



Exhibit 156: TurcomUSA – Key offerings

12.15 UC Logic Technology Corp.

Exhibit 157: UC Logic Technology Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 158: UC Logic Technology Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 159: UC Logic Technology Corp. – Key offerings

12.16 ViewSonic Corp.

Exhibit 160: ViewSonic Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 161: ViewSonic Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 162: ViewSonic Corp. – Key offerings

12.17 Wacom Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 164: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 165: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 166: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

