Digitizer Market size to grow by USD 69.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc. among others, identified as key vendors – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The digitizer market size is set to grow by USD 69.13 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The digitizer market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Beijing Veikk E-commerce Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., GTCO Cal Comp, Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Pyle USA Sound Around Inc., Shenzhen BOSTO Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., TurcomUSA, UC Logic Technology Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants – To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation – Request a sample report
Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digitizer market report covers the following areas:
- Digitizer Market Size
- Digitizer Market Trends
- Digitizer Market Industry Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Customer Landscape
The digitizer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The development of innovative products leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High product cost will hamper the market growth
Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Development of innovative products leading to product premiumization
- Increased adoption in end-user industries
- Increased use of digitizers at trade fairs and competitions
Market Trends
- Introduction of digitizers with customizable shortcut keys and compatible with multiple designs and artist software
- Introduction of flexible digitizers
- Strategic alliances by vendors
Market Challenges
- High product cost
- Increased use of substitute products
- Long product replacement cycle
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample
Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
- End-user
- Automotive: The automotive segment showed a gradual increase in market share with USD 150.15 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Passenger safety is a critical purchasing criterion for customers, which will influence the automotive segment during the forecast period.
- Aerospace And Defense
- Industrial Machinery
- Electrical And Electronics
- Type
- Digitizer Without Screen
- Digitizer With Screen
- Geography
- North America: North America is projected to hold a share of 27% by 2027. The US is the key market in North America. The rising startup culture in the region, especially in the US, is expected to fuel the number of end-user industries and, consequently, drive the demand for digitizers.
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report
Digitizer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digitizer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digitizer market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digitizer market vendors
|
Digitizer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 69.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 27%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Beijing Veikk E-commerce Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., GTCO Cal Comp, Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Pyle USA Sound Around Inc., Shenzhen BOSTO Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., TurcomUSA, UC Logic Technology Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global digitizer market 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digitizer market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Aerospace and defense – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aerospace and defense – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial machinery – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial machinery – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Electrical and electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Electrical and electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Digitizer without screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Digitizer without screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Digitizer without screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Digitizer without screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Digitizer without screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Digitizer with screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Digitizer with screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Digitizer with screen – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Digitizer with screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Digitizer with screen – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adesso Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Adesso Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 117: Adesso Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Adesso Inc. – Key offerings
- 12.4 ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 119: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 120: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 121: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: ADLINK Technology Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.5 Eastman Kodak Co.
- Exhibit 123: Eastman Kodak Co. – Overview
- Exhibit 124: Eastman Kodak Co. – Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Eastman Kodak Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 126: Eastman Kodak Co. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Eastman Kodak Co. – Segment focus
- 12.6 GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp.
- Exhibit 128: GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 129: GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp. – Key offerings
- 12.7 Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 132: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.8 Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 135: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.9 Immersion Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Immersion Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 138: Immersion Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Immersion Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Immersion Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.10 Parblo Tech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 142: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 144: Parblo Tech Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.11 Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 146: Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.12 Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 149: Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.13 Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 152: Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- 12.14 TurcomUSA
- Exhibit 154: TurcomUSA – Overview
- Exhibit 155: TurcomUSA – Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: TurcomUSA – Key offerings
- 12.15 UC Logic Technology Corp.
- Exhibit 157: UC Logic Technology Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 158: UC Logic Technology Corp. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: UC Logic Technology Corp. – Key offerings
- 12.16 ViewSonic Corp.
- Exhibit 160: ViewSonic Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 161: ViewSonic Corp. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: ViewSonic Corp. – Key offerings
- 12.17 Wacom Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 163: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 164: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 166: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Wacom Co. Ltd. – Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
