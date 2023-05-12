The Government of Canada invests in upgrades to Fredericton's Open Space Theatre

FREDERICTON, NB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, and Natasha MacLellan, Artistic and Executive Director of Theatre New Brunswick, announced a joint investment of $1,272,000 to modernize the Open Space Theatre.

Funding will support energy efficiency and accessibility upgrades, including modernized heating systems, new windows and doors, and improvements to all washrooms. Once complete, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 61.70% and greenhouse gas emissions by 25 tonnes annually.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“Theatre New Brunswick has been a vibrant feature of the City of Fredericton for nearly 55 years, celebrating New Brunswick’s best theatre content and artists, and providing the highest quality training and education. The upgrades will modernize this important community hub, improve its energy efficiency and accessibility features, and lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.”

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“As we work to further establish the Open Space Theatre as a home for live performances of all disciplines in addition to providing the community with much needed rehearsal space, the support we’re announcing today will have an enormous impact on our ability to serve the province by increasing our building’s accessibility while also helping us drastically reduce our energy costs and our overall carbon footprint.”

Natasha MacLellan, Artistic and Executive Director of Theatre New Brunswick

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $1 million to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and Theatre New Brunswick is contributing $272,000 .

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and Theatre New Brunswick is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

