Domain Brokerage Firm Prime Loyalty Has Acquired The Exclusive Right To Sell Two Ultra-Premium Domain Assets : Derm.com and Braces.com

Prime Loyalty, a top domain brokerage firm headquartered in New York with several other international offices, has been granted exclusive rights to sell Derm.com and Braces.com. Each domain name was initially registered 27 years ago and has never changed ownerships.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Derm.com and Braces.com are ultra-rare, one-word, category-defining domain names which are still unbranded. Each has seen only very limited previous use by a private practice dermatologist and a private practice orthodontist. Clearly underutilized and underdeveloped, each of these powerful internet properties, along with the right corporate strategy, can now be leveraged and scaled worldwide.

Derm.com and Braces.com are ideal domain names for capturing the Dermatology and Orthodontic/Aligner consumer markets. One-word exact match names enable a corporation’s brand to achieve the ideal digital footprint. Once sold, these two yet to be developed domains will probably never be available again.

Easy to pronounce, easy to spell, and easy to remember, the 4 letter Derm.com brand is short and simple. It nevertheless represents the entire broad field of skin care and dermatology. “Derm” is also a universal term clearly understood in many languages. It ensures easy and effective corporate branding and advertising worldwide.

Likewise, for targeting consumers seeking a more beautiful smile, the simple and easy to remember Braces.com brand may be the most credible and referable online destination for information on aligners, braces, and all things orthodontic. Jeff Garbutt of Prime Loyalty reports that, ” Although we have seen some people searching for aligners, the keyword ‘aligners’ is nevertheless only searched for approximately 8,100 times a month as opposed to 246K times a month for ‘braces’. Therefore, it seems that ultimately consumers in the market for orthodontic products and services, including aligners, are also still largely using the search term ‘braces’.”

The demand for aesthetic skin care AND beautiful orthodontic smiles continues to grow, but so does the market competition. Derm.com and Braces.com easily empower a company to develop a competitive marketing edge. These two domain assets are being sold separately, but the pair may also be offered together as one package.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global dermatology drug market size was $36.82 billion in 2019 and derm pharmaceuticals are projected to reach $63.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The orthodontic market is expected to grow from $5.38 billion in 2021 to $16.36 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.2% between 2021 and 2028.

As per UberSuggest web statistics, the keyword “derm” is searched 450,000 times a month in the U.S. with advertisers paying $3.59 CPC. For a 12-month period, that equates to $19,386,000 annually that the keyword “derm” is producing in advertising fees. “Braces” has an average of 246,000 searches a month in the U.S. and advertisers are paying approximately $15.14 CPC in advertising fees. That equates to approximately $44,693,280 ANNUALLY in advertising fees for the keyword “braces”. As noted earlier by domain broker Jeff Garbutt, it seems that ultimately consumers in the market for orthodontic products and services, including aligners, are also still largely using the search term “braces”.

Finally, many specific metrics are used to valuate a domain including: Age, Word Length, Ease of Spelling, SEO, Search Volume, Keyword CPC, Universality/Memorability, and Industry Type. These two assets check all the boxes.

Short, meaningful one-word .com domain names ideally position a business in terms of branding, marketing, SEO, email security, and trust in today’s ever expanding digital space. They drive sales and customer acquisitions, decrease marketing costs, enhance corporate brand awareness, accelerate growth, and enable any company to be more easily remembered, located, and referenced.

Prime Loyalty is offering Derm.com and Braces.com as game changing digital assets. These domain names present a rare opportunity for company CEOs or Chief Marketing Officers to raise their corporation to the next level of success.

About Prime Loyalty:

Prime Loyalty is a full-service domain brokerage specializing in acquiring and selling domain name assets, domain consulting, and branding. Jeff Garbutt of Prime Loyalty states, "Our company is built on relationships, loyalty, and expertise. We have been in the domain business for over 20 years, and we value professional judgement."

Jeff Garbutt, Prime Loyalty LLC, 1 332-249-8594, [email protected]

