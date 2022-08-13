Petro-Victory Energy Corp ESG initiative Solar Project update

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ – Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (“Petro-Victory” or the “Company”) (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced Andorinha Solar Project to provide electrical power for its facilities at the Andorinha oil field, onshore Potiguar Basin.

Andorinha Solar Project Update

As previously announced in April 2022, the Company entered into a contract with a local renewable energy infrastructure provider to install a solar array at its Andorinha oil field (the “Andorinha Solar Project” or the “Project”).

Civil works are completed and the solar panels are now installed at the previously identified site consisting of 2,200m2 (0.54 acres) at the Andorinha field. The electrical installation phase has been completed on schedule with the cabling, interconnection of the solar panels and installation of the inverters now completed.

The Project is on track to finalize installation by the end of August within the previously contracted cost of US$270,000. Following a period of commissioning with the local utility company, the Project will start generating clean energy in September 2022.

Petro-Victory estimates that the Andorinha Solar Project will reduce Scope 2 emissions by approximately 60 tons of CO 2 per year, lowering the carbon intensity of the Company’s produced barrels of oil. The Project will eliminate electricity expenses, the major operating cost of the Andorinha field, increasing the netback (profit margin per barrel of oil) for the Company. The Project will provide 40MWh/month, saving the company approximately US$8,000 per month. Additionally, the Project has been designed so that it can expand energy generation via a modular system allowing for future development phases.

Richard F. Gonzalez, Petro-Victory CEO commented:

‎”The installation and commissioning of our solar project in Brazil demonstrates our material commitment to ESG. The Andorinha Solar Project will reduce the Company’s carbon footprint from its field operations. As the Company expands oil production at the Andorinha field, through its multi-well 2022 drilling program, we will continue to ensure that the Company minimizes its carbon emissions from operations. Executing the Project in a timely manner, in tandem with our ongoing drilling operations in the field, will allow us to harness its benefits with immediate positive effect on the environment and our operations.”

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company’s Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the ticker symbol VRY.

