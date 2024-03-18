EarthX to Feature Benji Backer, Author of "The Conservative Environmentalist," at Upcoming Congress of Conferences

DALLAS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EarthX is thrilled to announce that Benji Backer, the Executive Chairman and Founder of the American Conservation Coalition and author of the groundbreaking new book “The Conservative Environmentalist: Common Sense Solutions for a Sustainable Future,” will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Congress of Conferences. The event, renowned for bringing together environmental leaders, activists, and thinkers from around the globe, will serve as a platform for vital discussions on sustainability and conservation.

Backer’s book, published by Sentinel/Penguin Random House and releasing the week prior to the conference, provides an intrepid vision for solving our climate crisis while prioritizing the American national interest. It argues for a pragmatic approach to environmentalism, leveraging conservative principles to foster climate solutions that are both effective and economically viable. The book has already garnered praise from notable figures such as Dave Rubin and Cathy McMorris Rodgers for its fresh perspective on environmental dialogue.

During his appearance at EarthX, Backer will delve into the themes of his book, offering insights into how conservative values can contribute to a sustainable future. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with Backer’s ideas on bridging the political divide in environmental advocacy, fostering local solutions, and embracing capitalism and innovation for the health of our planet.

In addition to his talk, Backer will be signing copies of “The Conservative Environmentalist,” allowing attendees to obtain a signed edition and personally connect with one of the leading voices in contemporary environmentalism.

“Benji Backer’s participation at this year’s Congress of Conferences is a testament to EarthX’s commitment to fostering a diverse dialogue on environmental issues,” said Rajan Singh, CEO of EarthX. “His work exemplifies the kind of innovative thinking and cross-partisan collaboration that is essential for meaningful environmental progress.”

EarthX invites all attendees to join Benji Backer for this enlightening discussion and book signing. Together, we can explore how conservative environmentalism can play a crucial role in our collective efforts to safeguard the planet for future generations.

About EarthX

EarthX is a subsidiary brand of Earth Day Texas Inc., founded in 2011 as a 501©(3) to support Earth Day celebrations in Dallas. Since then, EarthX has grown into an international nonprofit and global environmental organization with a mission dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and inspiring passion in people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future.

EarthX Media Inc. operates EarthxTV, a 24/7 linear television network dedicated to engaging and informing audiences globally and is in over 60 million homes internationally. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Visit EarthX.org or follow @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Benji Backer

Benji Backer is Executive Chairman and Founder of the American Conservation Coalition, the largest right-of-center environmental organization in the country, and author of “The Conservative Environmentalist: Common Sense Solutions for a Sustainable Future”. For his work with the ACC, he has been awarded the Fortune 40 Under 40, Forbes 30 Under 30, GreenBiz 30 Under 30, and Grist 50. He serves as a Board member for the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum and Mainstream Republicans of Washington. A frequent contributor to multiple national media outlets, Benji is one of the leading youth environmental voices in the country.

