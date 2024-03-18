Observer Ranks Ruder Finn Second on Top 25 Power List 2024

NEW YORK , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ruder Finn, one of the world’s largest independent global communications and creative agencies, today announced the agency ranked #2 on Observer’s annual PR Power List. The list recognizes the top 25 most effective, successful, and culturally relevant PR firms in the U.S. today, as well as the leaders behind them.

Observer commended Ruder Finn for becoming increasingly “more agile, prescient, and progressive in its 75th year”, noting CEO Kathy Bloomgarden’s “restless curiosity.” Ruder Finn was recognized for embracing data and conversational AI, expanding its global footprint with new office openings and strategic acquisitions, and adding more than 100 clients to its roster in 2023.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by Observer as one of today’s most powerful and influential PR agencies,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. “As Observer noted, ‘public relations’ is just a fraction of what it takes to be successful in this industry, and at Ruder Finn, our strategy continues to challenge the traditional expectations of PR as we converge our marketing and communications capabilities and integrate emerging tech in everything we do.”

In addition to being ranked as one of Observer’s top PR firms, Ruder Finn was recently named among PRWeek’s Best Places to Work, as well as Medical Marketing & Media’s Agency of the Year.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world’s largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what’s now to what’s next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/observer-ranks-ruder-finn-second-on-top-25-power-list-2024-302091883.html

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

