Edvoy hosts two walk-in events for Keralite students ambitious to study abroad

Two walk-in events for students ambitious to start study abroad in 2023

16 top-ranked universities from UK, Canada and Australia

and Two locations in Kerala, in Ernakulam and Kottayam, on 15th and 16th October

Hosted by Edvoy, a tech platform that supports and enables students to study abroad.

KOCHI, India, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 16 top-ranked universities from the UK, Canada and Australia will be attending the event. University representatives are available for students to discuss study from January 2023. Advice will include eligibility for their course, study level and post-study career opportunities.

In addition, students can seek complete support from the Edvoy team for their study abroad queries and processes. Edvoy student counseling advises on documentation and essays, scholarships, application waivers, visa processing, finance and part-time job options.

Link for students to register for the event: https://edvoy.com/lp/kerala-global-education-fair/?utm_source=Referral&utm_campaign=Offline-Campaigns

The locations for the events are:

Ernakulam – 15th Oct 11am to 5pm

Venue: Taj Gateway Marine Drive

Kottayam – 16th Oct 11am to 5pm

Venue: Windsor Palace

The universities attending are:

UK universities:



Abertay University Bucks New University Cardiff Metropolitan university Coventry university De Montfort University Manchester Metropolitan university Ulster University University of Brighton University of Essex University of Law University of Bath

Canada Universities:

University of Canada West (only Ernakulam) Cape Breton University Trent University Crandall University Old’s College Canada Lasalle College

USA Universities:

INTO

Australia:



Australian Technical and Management College

Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder, Edvoy

“Edvoy thrives on supporting students in their learning abroad ambitions, getting the best education so they can achieve their career goals. What better way to start that journey than by bringing the universities to them, so they can meet and ask questions with university representatives face-to-face. It’s testimony to our strong relationships with our university partners that we have so many attend, and their enthusiasm to enroll international students.”

Dr. Sally Clift, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Design, University of Bath

‘We love working with Edvoy.’

Raghev Somani, Student Recruitment Advisor, University of East London

‘With Edvoy, you are no longer walking alone to achieve your career goals’

About Edvoy

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We’re empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

