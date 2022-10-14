Velwire Founder Zareef Hamid Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Zareef Hamid, founder of Velwire, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Zareef Hamid, founder of Velwire, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Zareef Hamid was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Zareef Hamid into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Zareef has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Zareef will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Zareef Hamid will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am honoured to become a part of this inclusive and diverse community. I look forward to contributing, connecting and collaborating with my fellow members of the Forbes Technology Council,” said Hamid.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT ZAREEF HAMID

Zareef Hamid is the founder of Velwire, a company that designs, builds and operates real-time digital payment systems for financial institutions in emerging economies. He also serves as an advisor to The Boston Consulting Group. Zareef has led large-scale digital transformations and advised Fortune 100 companies to enter and grow in the fintech space across Asia-Pacific.

