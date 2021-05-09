Elando Crystal Clear Case Compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro, Non-Yellowing Shockproof Protective Phone Case Slim Thin



Price: $15.98

(as of May 09,2021 18:56:42 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Q1: Is this suitable for 12 or 12 Pro?

A1: Yes, this phone case fits this model, the holes and size are made precisely so it’ll only fit this specific phone, I also noticed the raised button areas are pretty easy to press and will not affect the speaker when being used.

Q2: Is this case prone to yellowing, fogging, or scratching?

A2: No. This product uses durable raw materials, and has undergone strict testing, constant temperature and humidity testing, and abrasion resistance testing to ensure that the product is resistant to yellowing, scratching, and fogging, I think that it’s better than that of others you can find out there!

Q3: Is this case drop-proof?

A3: Its stated that this case meets US military-grade drop test standards, and I can see there are little airbags in each four corners, The edge of the phone case is 1.4mm higher than the screen and 3.2mm higher than the camera, so it’s just enough to give you protection.

Q4: Is this mobile phone case compatible with wireless chargers?

A4: Of course, this phone case thickness is also thin enough so that wireless chargers can be used even when the case is on.

Q5: Why are there dots on the side of my case and not on the back?

A5: The back is designed with space to spread out heat caused by your phone and also is made to be fingerprint free and not leave water marks. At the same time, the distribution of heat is doubled so that the battery life can be extended and 5G signal will not be affected. The micro-dot design on the side is very small, and so it doesn’t affect the overall design of the case or the phone.

Shockproof Military Graded Protection: Our case features corners that are made using US military graded processes that are able to absorb pressure when dropped and protects against scratches.

Camera and Screen Protection: The edges of our case are designed to raise just enough to protect the parts of your phone that matter most.

Made to Fit: Our case fits perfectly around your phone, leaving space for buttons and protects against dust.

Lightweight and Easy to Carry: Our case is designed to be easy to carry, and keeps your phones original design intact.





