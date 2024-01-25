Enchanted Rock Receives Grant from California Energy Commission to Create Breakthrough Engine that Helps to Meet Country's Carbon Neutral Goals

Funds Support Research into Innovative Hydrogen Blending Technology that will Mitigate Emissions and Improve Grid Resiliency

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enchanted Rock, a leading provider of electrical resiliency microgrids, today announced that the company has received a $2.1 million grant through the Hydrogen Blending and Lower Oxides of Nitrogen Emissions in Gas-Fired Generation (HyBLOX) program administered by the California Energy Commission (CEC). Under this grant, Enchanted Rock and the University of California Riverside (UCR) will develop and advance technologies that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions in natural gas generators, helping California meet its renewable energy and zero carbon resource goals, while ensuring electric reliability and affordability.

“This is an exciting opportunity to further advance the potential use of hydrogen fuel blends for commercialization and market adoption,” said Thomas McAndrew, founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. “We believe in using the cleanest fuel available without compromising on reliability or performance for our customers and are dedicated to helping California, and the nation, achieve its climate and energy goals.”

The use of hydrogen and natural gas blend for fueling generators shows promise for reducing emissions and improving efficiency. With this grant, Enchanted Rock will further advance its reciprocating engine technology, identifying the optimal blend of natural gas and hydrogen to operate the generator while maximizing performance and minimizing emissions. This will allow the carbon reduction benefits of hydrogen to be more rapidly realized by using existing gas delivery infrastructure and will include significant CO, CO2 and unburned CH4 emissions reductions.

“The CEC is dedicated to funding innovative projects that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and provide sustainable power,” CEC Chair David Hochschild said. “We’re excited to work with Enchanted Rock in developing these technologies to ensure every Californian can afford and has access to safe and reliable power.”

As part of the grant, UCR’s College of Engineering-Center for Environmental Research and Technology (CE-CERT) will take a major role in the emissions and combustion performance measurement scope. The UCR team led by Professor Georgios Karavalakis (Sustainable Mobility and Environment Laboratory) from the Chemical and Environmental Engineering Department will utilize state-of-the-art instrumentation to characterize pollutant formation when using higher concentrations of hydrogen in natural gas and to better understand the potential to reduce harmful pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions from engines operated with zero-carbon fuels. Palomar College will host an additional field demonstration site.

“Hydrogen is one of the ‘low-hanging fruit’ solutions to decarbonize our transportation system and other sectors where emissions are hard to abate, and it can serve as a zero-carbon green fuel for internal combustion off-road and highway engines,” said UCR’s Professor Karavalakis. “Enchanted Rock is a strong and reliable partner who values research and the collaboration with academic institutions; our common goal is to enable innovative technologies for green and sustainable power and provide clean air to all Californians.”

Enchanted Rock is a pioneering force in electrical resiliency as-a-service with some of the lowest emissions in the industry. The company leverages advanced technological systems to successfully collaborate with diverse industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and government infrastructure, to build a sustainable future for all.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock’s dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company’s end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to provide grid support services and ensure cost effective and worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.

