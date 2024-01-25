ViralMoment, AI Social Video Insights Tool Coveted by Top Brands and Agencies Including Ogilvy and Warner Bros, Raises $2.5M

The Only AI Platform Analyzing Social Videos in Their Entirety, ViralMoment Catapults Brands Ahead of Trends While Fully Protecting Brand Safety

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ViralMoment, the leading provider of AI-powered social video insights and analytics, today announced a seed round of $2.5M, led by Supernode Global, with participation from funds including Crush Ventures, Duo Partners, Carnegie Mellon University, and Techstars. With powerhouse brands already on board including Warner Bros, The Coca-Cola Company, WPP, and Omnicom agencies, ViralMoment’s leading AI is the only way for marketing teams to truly own and analyze short-form user-generated videos – the #1 form of social media content today. Only ViralMoment’s AI sees social video in its entirety, tracking every brand mention, emotion, and product within a video in real-time, to deliver a complete view of what’s trending as well as online image and reputation. With over 1 billion videos analyzed, ViralMoment will use this latest seed round to widen the scope of its video-reading AI and continue to arm the world’s largest agencies and brands with the most robust intelligence available.

Short-form content on sites like TikTok and YouTube Shorts has taken over as the go-to method of marketing – especially to younger generations representing billions of dollars in potential buying power. Social media is a battleground where brands can either fight to stay relevant and win customers, or crumble from backlash that irrevocably damages their brand. At the heart of the ViralMoment platform is a powerful AI that analyzes millions of videos a day and tracks social trends as they are happening, keeping brands ahead of the curve in every way.

“In today’s world, every brand needs to become an entertainment company – and the best ones give their customers the microphone. But this can quickly get away from brands in the fast-paced world of short-form video, as they struggle to cut through the noise and keep up,” said Chelsie Hall, CEO of ViralMoment. “Online creators can make or destroy a brand in one 30-second video that goes viral. ViralMoment allows brands to take control of their narrative, instead of the other way around.”

Created by two female founders with previous experience developing tech solutions for the Department of Defense and NASA, ViralMoment’s AI is powerful enough to stay on top of even the highest traffic trends. With the amount of creative content available these days, simply pulling data from captions and hashtags isn’t enough to paint a full picture. A case in point: peak Barbie traffic reached over 4,300 videos a day in April 2023, resulting in 425 million views. Only ViralMoment was able to capture everything – from top participating influencers to most commonly featured products – offering a complete picture for brands to get ahead of the trend.

“Social video has effectively taken over our culture – the amount of traffic we see daily can be overwhelming, making it seemingly impossible for brands to keep up. However, just because a brand can’t see the damage happening, doesn’t make it less impactful. Our platform makes the social world transparent,” said Sheyda Demooei, CTO of ViralMoment. “In this new world, information is king – and ViralMoment is the only solution that can provide a 360-degree, frame-by-frame view of the social landscape.”

To learn more about how ViralMoment can raise your brand above the trends, please visit: https://viralmoment.com/

About ViralMoment

ViralMoment is an AI sidekick that delivers AI-powered social video insights, strategy, and analytics to the world’s leading brands and agencies, including WPP, Omnicom, Warner Brothers, and more. Only ViralMoment can analyze millions of short-form social videos in their entirety within minutes – going beyond captions, transcripts, and thumbnails to offer a complete view of a brand’s reputation as well as viral trends in real time. The female-founded platform has tracked over 1 billion social videos to date, working with some of the world’s largest brands and agencies to take control of their social media insight strategy and catapult ahead of the trends. For more information visit https://viralmoment.com/ .

